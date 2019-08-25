Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SF. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stifel Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

