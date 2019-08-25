Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in AGCO by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $338,453.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,768 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 433,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

