Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,945,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

