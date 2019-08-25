Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,905,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.9% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.12, for a total value of $2,779,696.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,815,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $3,024,093.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,997,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,519,944.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,457 shares of company stock worth $63,688,706. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

