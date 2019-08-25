Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 173.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 687,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4,741.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 385,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nucor by 366.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

