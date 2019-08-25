Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,821,000 after purchasing an additional 210,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,682,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 798,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,173. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

