Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,544,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,161,000 after buying an additional 309,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,665,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,741,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,911,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.91. 1,139,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

