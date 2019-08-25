Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 270 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $57.68. 3,330,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,205,297. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

