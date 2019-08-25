Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,826 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 899,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

