Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

