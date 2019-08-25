Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Superior Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Superior Energy Services.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $1.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,605,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.29. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk bought 50,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 514,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Energy Services (SPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.