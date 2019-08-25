Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will announce sales of $337.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.27 million to $349.67 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $347.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

SUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 313,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

