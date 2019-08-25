Swarm (SWM) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Swarm has a market cap of $4.19 million and $179,103.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,239,340 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

