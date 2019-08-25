T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $61,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,791,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 53,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 1,171,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.