TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.79 ($25.34).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.74 ($24.12) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.