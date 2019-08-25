TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

