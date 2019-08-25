Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter.

TALO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 166,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Talos Energy has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $36.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

