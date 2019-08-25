Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Tech Data reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 269,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Tech Data news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $209,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tech Data by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after buying an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,803,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

