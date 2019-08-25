TenX Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $712,575.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Huobi, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00258184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01319393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,782,639 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Liqui, Kucoin, Livecoin, COSS, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Neraex, BigONE, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

