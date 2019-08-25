Ternio Price Reaches $0.0123 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ternio has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $11,440.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Ternio has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

