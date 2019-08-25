Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $71.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of THO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 1,428,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

