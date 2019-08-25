Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $107.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.41.

TIF stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $241,262.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

