TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. 7,654,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

