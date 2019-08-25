Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,478 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after buying an additional 1,889,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 232.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,998,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,989,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $425,144,000 after buying an additional 1,136,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,654,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,068. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

