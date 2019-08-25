Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.66 Million Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Progressive by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,322,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,401,000 after purchasing an additional 490,369 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.15. 1,816,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

