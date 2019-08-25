Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893,142 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,180,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,783,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UBS Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,398,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after purchasing an additional 722,163 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,988,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,449,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 2,094,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.