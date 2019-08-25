Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

