Tokenomy Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax and LATOKEN. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $147,630.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00258096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01318307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, LATOKEN, Indodax, Tokenomy and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.