Traid (TRAID) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a market capitalization of $8,345.00 and $3.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traid has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Traid Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,909,260 coins and its circulating supply is 18,969,260 coins. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

