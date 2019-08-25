Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25, 22,348,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 15,799,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 134,849 shares of company stock valued at $810,982. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,814 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 959,861 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Transocean by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,649 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.