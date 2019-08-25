Trellis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

