Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $21.24, 942,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 628,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. ADI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $37,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,151,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 97,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

