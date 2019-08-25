Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 509.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 77.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 265,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

