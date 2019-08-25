Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Cuts Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,510,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 34.2% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $52,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $52,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $268,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,282 shares of company stock worth $5,750,029. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,880,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

