Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after buying an additional 278,988 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 1,814,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,449. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

