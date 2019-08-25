U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.54.

USPH opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $81,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $506,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 465.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

