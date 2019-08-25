Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2,414.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,454.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.02992574 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00709965 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,926,436 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

