Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.98. 2,857,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,071. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.