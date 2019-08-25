United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 3.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

