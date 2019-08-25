United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UTHR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. 235,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

