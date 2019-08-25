UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UNH traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.04. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

