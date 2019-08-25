UralsCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 179.8% against the dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,956.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,573,428 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.