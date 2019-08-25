Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Down 5.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.68, approximately 5,116,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,906,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 22.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 53.1% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

