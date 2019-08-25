V-ID Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $755,103.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.85 or 0.04883292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,699,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,998,424 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.