Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 25,350 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $63,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 91,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 863,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $130,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 115,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 72,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $780,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,823.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,802 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,621 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. 25,282,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,265,464. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

