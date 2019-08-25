Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $155,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,543,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

