Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 96,847 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 13,643,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

