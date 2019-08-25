Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 294,754 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294,754 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $114,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after buying an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 535,111 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 588,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 453,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $14,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,641 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CF traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

