Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 763,603 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,266,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763,603 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for 1.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 12.54% of Pan American Silver worth $339,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,232,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,513,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 22.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after buying an additional 829,417 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 184.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 643,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 3,561,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

