Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Boosted by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BND stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,941. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

